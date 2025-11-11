BBC Battles Bias Blowback: Leadership Resigns Amidst Crisis

The BBC is embroiled in a major crisis after the resignation of its two top leaders over accusations of bias, a move that has provoked a strong reaction from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has threatened legal action demanding compensation unless the issue is resolved.

The controversy began with a Panorama documentary that manipulated parts of a Trump speech from January 6, 2021. This edit led to widespread criticism suggesting the BBC portrayed Trump as inciting violence. As scrutiny intensified, details emerged about the BBC's intricate governance and funding mechanisms.

Following the leak of a memo by former standards adviser Michael Prescott, which highlighted alleged editorial failings, critics have pounced on what they perceive as a liberal bias. The memo, originally intended for the BBC board, discussed issues related to coverage of Trump, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and transgender rights, fueling debates over media impartiality and funding structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)