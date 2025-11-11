Court Grants Bail to BJP MLA Hans Raj Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations

A local court in Chamba has granted interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Hans Raj amidst serious allegations of sexual exploitation. The court order, issued on Monday, prevents immediate arrest, allowing Raj until November 22 to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The case arose following a complaint by a woman at the Women's Police Station, Chamba, alleging that Raj had sexually assaulted her when she was a minor and continued to exploit her afterward. Charged under severe legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Raj's legal team claims the accusations are politically motivated and lacks credibility.

This incident follows multiple previous allegations from the same complainant, including a dramatic withdrawal of accusations via social media. Recently, a new video by the complainant renewed claims of family ruin and threats. Meanwhile, a subsequent FIR involved charges of kidnapping and assault against both Raj and his associates, further complicating the case dynamics.