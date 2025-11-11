Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to BJP MLA Hans Raj Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations

BJP MLA Hans Raj has received interim anticipatory bail in a sexual exploitation case. Accused of assaulting a minor, Raj faces charges under POCSO and BNS. His lawyer contests the allegations, citing political motivation. Previous allegations by the same complainant were recanted. Ongoing investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:41 IST
Court Grants Bail to BJP MLA Hans Raj Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations
District & Session Court Chamba (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Chamba has granted interim anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Hans Raj amidst serious allegations of sexual exploitation. The court order, issued on Monday, prevents immediate arrest, allowing Raj until November 22 to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The case arose following a complaint by a woman at the Women's Police Station, Chamba, alleging that Raj had sexually assaulted her when she was a minor and continued to exploit her afterward. Charged under severe legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Raj's legal team claims the accusations are politically motivated and lacks credibility.

This incident follows multiple previous allegations from the same complainant, including a dramatic withdrawal of accusations via social media. Recently, a new video by the complainant renewed claims of family ruin and threats. Meanwhile, a subsequent FIR involved charges of kidnapping and assault against both Raj and his associates, further complicating the case dynamics.

TRENDING

1
President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

 Botswana
2
Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

 Global
3
AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

 India
4
The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and Families Torn Apart

The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025