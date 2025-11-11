Left Menu

Feeding Hope: Local Businesses Step Up Amid SNAP Confusion

Anthony DeSousa, owner of two Colorado pizza shops, is providing free meals to those affected by the SNAP benefits lapse during the federal shutdown. DeSousa, along with other businesses, contribute to a surge in charitable activities as legal battles continue over funding SNAP benefits amid growing hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:36 IST
Feeding Hope: Local Businesses Step Up Amid SNAP Confusion

Anthony DeSousa, the owner of two pizza shops in Colorado, is personally invested in assisting those affected by the SNAP benefits lapse. Drawing from his childhood experience of poverty in New York, DeSousa has been distributing free meals to individuals presenting SNAP benefit cards during the government's record-long shutdown.

Amidst the chaos caused by the partial shutdown and SNAP benefits confusion, businesses and individuals have increased their charitable activities. The U.S. Senate recently advanced a bill aimed at funding these benefits, aiming to mitigate the anxiety and sacrifices faced by nearly 42 million recipients nationwide.

Food banks have reported a significant rise in donations, enabling them to meet increased demands. Restaurants, such as The Burrow Cafe in Albuquerque, demonstrate community support by offering free meals to children. The SNAP benefits debate continues in the courts, causing uncertainty and emotional strain for recipients and agencies alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and Families Torn Apart

The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and ...

 India
2
Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

 Nigeria
3
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India
4
Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025