The Mellon Blue Diamond: A Legacy in Sparkling Blue

The Mellon Blue, a vivid blue diamond weighing 9.51 carats, once owned by philanthropist Rachel 'Bunny' Mellon, sold in Geneva for $25 million. Named after Mellon, the diamond was previously set as a pendant and sold for $32.6 million in 2014. Mellon also contributed to the White House Rose Garden redesign.

A blue diamond known as the 'Mellon Blue' has been sold for $25 million at Christie's in Geneva. This 9.51-carat gem, once owned by the renowned philanthropist Rachel 'Bunny' Mellon, exemplifies luxury with its internally flawless pear shape.

The Mellon Blue was initially set as a pendant and previously fetched $32.6 million in 2014, shortly after Mellon's death at age 103. Despite this impressive sale, the world record for a blue diamond remains with the 'Oppenheimer Blue,' which sold for over $57 million in 2016.

Mellon, celebrated for her philanthropic endeavors and horticultural interests, was also responsible for redesigning the White House Rose Garden during the Kennedy era—a design revisited by the Trump administration this year.

