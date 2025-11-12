Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis: Unveiling Conditions at Camp East Montana

Detainees at the largest U.S. migrant detention camp face substandard conditions, including foul water and inadequate healthcare. U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar criticized the El Paso facility's management, calling it inhumane. U.S. Homeland Security disputes these claims, stating detainees receive proper care and legal access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Detainees at the largest U.S. migrant detention camp in El Paso face deplorable conditions, according to concerns raised by U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar. Allegations include foul-tasting water, decayed food, and inadequate healthcare within the facility.

Escobar has described the conditions as "inhumane" in a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The letter highlights ongoing discontent since the $1.2 billion facility, Camp East Montana, opened, reflecting unresolved issues over migrant treatment in the U.S.

However, Homeland Security maintains the camp upholds federal standards, providing proper meals and legal communication opportunities, despite criticism from Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates of the inhumane conditions under President Trump's hardline immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

