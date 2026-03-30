IndiQube Leases 48,000 sq ft to Healthcare Giant

IndiQube Spaces Ltd, a prominent name in flexible office solutions, has struck a major leasing deal with a healthcare technology firm. The 48,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru will serve as a global capability centre, outlined in an agreement valued at Rs 75 crore over five years.

This agreement is a significant affirmation of IndiQube's expanding footprint, with the company managing over 9.55 million sq ft of office spaces across 17 cities. Their innovative approach to workspace management includes creating adaptable and managed environments that meet the unique needs of various corporate clients.

Co-working operators like IndiQube typically lease office spaces from larger real estate developers, then sub-lease them to corporate clients, which in this case, includes a major player in the healthcare technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)