Revolutionizing Healthcare: Haryana's Centralized Medicine Portal

In a bid to streamline healthcare services, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a new directive requiring all government hospitals in Haryana to maintain real-time medicine records on a centralized portal. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and ensure that doctors prescribe medicines available in hospitals, curbing the need for external prescriptions.

Saini emphasized that non-compliance will not be tolerated, assigning accountability to Chief Medical Officers. During a high-level meeting, he reviewed critical aspects including medicine availability, equipment status, and staff deployment, aiming for seamless patient care and infrastructural upgrades across the state.

Strengthening health facilities with timely medicine procurement and advanced diagnostic tools like CT scans and MRIs is part of Saini's vision. The chief minister stressed that procurement processes should be transparent and efficient, ensuring timely replenishment and compliance with quality standards while empowering CMOs to meet district-wise targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)