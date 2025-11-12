Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

In recent developments, the United States has witnessed significant changes and challenges across various sectors. Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho, a commissioner with the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, has left her post amid ongoing shifts in Arctic research policy under President Trump's administration.

Further, the American travel industry experiences significant turbulence as citizens turn to buses and trains for Thanksgiving travel amidst air traffic disruptions caused by the federal government shutdown. Meanwhile, the FDA has appointed Richard Pazdur as head of the new drug review center amid sweeping changes under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Additionally, the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration's SNAP cutbacks continues to stir debate, while environmental groups sue Alaska over aerial hunting practices. Economically, the government shutdown's resolution hopes to discern future growth, with a predicted return to robust expansion by 2026.