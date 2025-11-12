Trump Threatens to Sue BBC Over Misrepresentation Claims

In recent developments, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to take legal action against the BBC. He alleges that the network misrepresented his statements concerning the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

During an interview on Fox News with Laura Ingraham, Trump stated, "Well, I think I have an obligation to do it."

This statement comes as Trump continues to battle claims about his role and comments in connection with the events of that fateful day.