Exit Polls Signal Triumphant Return for NDA in Bihar Elections

Exit polls project a commanding victory for the NDA in Bihar, attributed to the transformative leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. BJP leaders express confidence, predicting a two-thirds majority, as competition from Congress and RJD wanes. Vote counting commences November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:36 IST
BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bihar Assembly elections draw to a close, exit polls are predicting a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a prospect welcomed by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad. He attributed this anticipated success to the state's transformation under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since 2005.

"These exit polls are not surprising," Prasad stated, "because CM Nitish Kumar has transformed Bihar since 2005. We trust the voters of Bihar and the development work we have done. The NDA and the BJP will certainly hoist the flag of victory." These comments emerged as the state concluded its second phase of voting on November 11, with results expected on November 14.

In a show of solidarity, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma joined in expressing optimism about the NDA's election prospects. He suggested that the "cleanup" of Congress and RJD was underway in Bihar, saying, "This time's results will be the most surprising." With projections on their side, Sharma believes the NDA will secure a two-thirds majority. Several surveys, including People's Pulse, JVC, and DVC Research, predict NDA winning between 133 to 152 seats from the 243-seat assembly, cementing their lead over the Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

