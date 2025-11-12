BJP Confident of Victory as Exit Polls Favor NDA in Bihar

In a confident move following the release of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to form the next government in Bihar. BJP's national spokesperson, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, stated that the impressive voter turnout and the extended queues are indicative of the public's faith in the NDA's governance and developmental focus.

Hussain further emphasized that the public's choice for stability and progress underscores their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He credits the NDA's alignment with governance, infrastructure, welfare, and employment issues as factors that resonated well with both urban and rural voters. The electorate, he said, has opted for continuity and effective governance.

Criticizing the opposition, Hussain declared that Congress' Rahul Gandhi failed to connect with the electorate, who have rejected what he termed as 'politics of confusion'. According to multiple exit polls, the NDA is poised to retain power, while the Mahagathbandhan lacks sufficient numbers for a majority. The newly formed Jan Suraaj is not expected to make substantial electoral gains, with polls predicting minimal seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)