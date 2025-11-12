Left Menu

Trump Defends and Revamps H-1B Visa Program Amidst Controversy

US President Donald Trump defends the necessity of the H-1B visa program for bringing essential talent to the US. Amidst a crackdown on abuse of the program, Trump emphasizes the need for foreign skills that are not available domestically. Investigations are ongoing to ensure fair practices within the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has voiced a robust defense of the H-1B visa program, highlighting its role in attracting necessary foreign talent to the United States. Trump declared that America lacks certain skills and talents, which justifies the imperative of importing expertise from abroad.

He dismissed suggestions that local talent is sufficient, arguing that certain technical abilities cannot simply be sourced from the domestic unemployed workforce. His comments come at a time when the Trump administration is intensifying investigations to expose and curb abuses under the H-1B initiative, particularly by tech firms that hire foreign labor.

Under new reforms, stricter conditions and financial penalties are being imposed on H-1B petitions. The Department of Labour has launched 175 investigations into potential malpractices such as improper wage levels and false worksite claims, aiming to prioritize American workers under the direction of Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

