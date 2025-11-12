Left Menu

Czech Cabinet Resubmits 2026 Budget Plan Amid Political Transition

The Czech Republic's outgoing center-right government will resubmit its 2026 state budget plan to the newly elected parliament for deliberation. The budget includes a 286 billion crown deficit and fell through due to the dissolution of parliament post-election. The winning ANO party demands its resubmission as it negotiates forming a new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The outgoing Czech center-right government plans to resubmit its 2026 state budget proposal to the newly elected parliament, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Wednesday. This move aims to kick-start deliberations on the budget, which features a 286 billion crown deficit.

Initially stalled as parliament was dissolved following the October 3-4 elections, the proposal is now being revived due to demands from the victorious ANO party. ANO is in discussions to establish a new cabinet in the coming weeks.

The budget resubmission represents a significant step in the political transition as the Czech Republic adjusts to its new parliamentary composition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

