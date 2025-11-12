Starmer Defends Cabinet Amid Rumors of Intrigue
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed rumors of potential cabinet disputes, emphasizing that any attack on his ministers was unacceptable. In parliament, he clarified his stance amidst media reports about a possible attempt to oust him. Health Minister Wes Streeting dismissed the claims, supporting Starmer's leadership.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to rumors of cabinet discord on Wednesday, declaring that attacks on his ministers were "completely unacceptable." He distanced himself from reports suggesting some ministers might try to oust him.
In parliament, Starmer firmly stated, "Let me be absolutely clear, any attack on any member of my cabinet is completely unacceptable." His comments addressed media reports quoting unnamed allies who speculated about a coup attempt.
Health Minister Wes Streeting, named as a potential challenger, dismissed the claims. Starmer reassured that his cabinet members, including Streeting, were selected for their roles based on merit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
