Left Menu

Starmer Defends Cabinet Amid Rumors of Intrigue

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed rumors of potential cabinet disputes, emphasizing that any attack on his ministers was unacceptable. In parliament, he clarified his stance amidst media reports about a possible attempt to oust him. Health Minister Wes Streeting dismissed the claims, supporting Starmer's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:52 IST
Starmer Defends Cabinet Amid Rumors of Intrigue
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to rumors of cabinet discord on Wednesday, declaring that attacks on his ministers were "completely unacceptable." He distanced himself from reports suggesting some ministers might try to oust him.

In parliament, Starmer firmly stated, "Let me be absolutely clear, any attack on any member of my cabinet is completely unacceptable." His comments addressed media reports quoting unnamed allies who speculated about a coup attempt.

Health Minister Wes Streeting, named as a potential challenger, dismissed the claims. Starmer reassured that his cabinet members, including Streeting, were selected for their roles based on merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

Global Energy Outlook: Oil Demand on the Rise Amid Climate Concerns

 Global
2
Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

Supreme Court Demands Action on Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana

 India
3
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
4
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025