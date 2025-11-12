Left Menu

Exiled Georgian Leader Faces Charges Amid Political Crackdown

Giorgi Gakharia, Georgia's ex-prime minister, faces charges related to his tenure amid a broader crackdown on opposition figures by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The charges include exceeding authority involving a 2019 crackdown on protests. Gakharia, now in Germany, leads the For Georgia party.

Georgian prosecutors have charged Giorgi Gakharia, the former prime minister now living in exile, with crimes from his time in office in a growing crackdown on political opponents by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

State prosecutors allege Gakharia exceeded his authority, resulting in multiple injuries from a 2019 anti-government protest crackdown, as well as conducting illegal activities at a border checkpoint. These charges could lead to a maximum of 13 years in prison. Gakharia has yet to comment.

The ruling party, often criticized for its authoritarian tendencies and ties to Russia, is intensifying actions against dissenters, including efforts to ban major opposition parties and ongoing legal actions against opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

