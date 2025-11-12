Exiled Georgian Leader Faces Charges Amid Political Crackdown
Giorgi Gakharia, Georgia's ex-prime minister, faces charges related to his tenure amid a broader crackdown on opposition figures by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The charges include exceeding authority involving a 2019 crackdown on protests. Gakharia, now in Germany, leads the For Georgia party.
- Country:
- Georgia
Georgian prosecutors have charged Giorgi Gakharia, the former prime minister now living in exile, with crimes from his time in office in a growing crackdown on political opponents by the ruling Georgian Dream party.
State prosecutors allege Gakharia exceeded his authority, resulting in multiple injuries from a 2019 anti-government protest crackdown, as well as conducting illegal activities at a border checkpoint. These charges could lead to a maximum of 13 years in prison. Gakharia has yet to comment.
The ruling party, often criticized for its authoritarian tendencies and ties to Russia, is intensifying actions against dissenters, including efforts to ban major opposition parties and ongoing legal actions against opposition leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Geopolitical Tensions Escalate Over Nexperia's Seizure: China Calls on Germany's Intervention
High Turnout and Political Tensions Mark Bypolls Across Indian States
Historic Government Shutdown Nears Resolution Amidst Political Tensions
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise as Blast Occurs Near Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of Elections