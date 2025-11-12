Labour Party Turmoil: Leadership Challenges Amidst Plummeting Poll Ratings

The Labour Party is engulfed in internal strife as Health Secretary Wes Streeting dismissed claims of a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The party grapples with declining poll ratings 18 months after a substantial election victory.

Streeting labeled the leadership challenge speculation as 'self-defeating,' while Starmer's aides preemptively countered such narratives in the media. In a recent parliamentary exchange, Starmer refuted the notion of a 'toxic culture' within his administration, asserting strong leadership amidst growing concerns about poll standings.

Since assuming office in July 2024, Starmer's government has struggled to meet economic targets, exacerbated by high inflation and rising unemployment. The party is on edge awaiting the imminent budget statement, which may break election promises with expected tax hikes.

