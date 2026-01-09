RBI Holds Fire: No Rate Cut Amid Robust Growth and Benign Inflation

In a robust economic environment, Ranen Banerjee, the Partner and Economic Advisory Services Leader at PwC, recommends maintaining the current interest rate policy. Any cut, he argues, would be a 'waste of a bullet' given the conditions of strong growth and benign inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to uphold its existing policy on interest rates, avoiding a rate cut during the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in February. Chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, this session marks the fiscal year's concluding meeting.

While the six-member MPC recently reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% last month, Banerjee highlights that private capital expenditure is not deterred by interest rates but by demand uncertainties. The RBI aims to maintain retail inflation at approximately 4% with flexibility on either side.

