RBI Holds Fire: No Rate Cut Amid Robust Growth and Benign Inflation
In a climate of strong growth and controlled inflation, PwC's Ranen Banerjee argues against cutting interest rates next month, calling it a 'waste of a bullet.' The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain its current policy, focusing on sustaining economic stability.
In a robust economic environment, Ranen Banerjee, the Partner and Economic Advisory Services Leader at PwC, recommends maintaining the current interest rate policy. Any cut, he argues, would be a 'waste of a bullet' given the conditions of strong growth and benign inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to uphold its existing policy on interest rates, avoiding a rate cut during the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in February. Chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, this session marks the fiscal year's concluding meeting.
While the six-member MPC recently reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% last month, Banerjee highlights that private capital expenditure is not deterred by interest rates but by demand uncertainties. The RBI aims to maintain retail inflation at approximately 4% with flexibility on either side.
