Left Menu

RBI Holds Fire: No Rate Cut Amid Robust Growth and Benign Inflation

In a climate of strong growth and controlled inflation, PwC's Ranen Banerjee argues against cutting interest rates next month, calling it a 'waste of a bullet.' The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain its current policy, focusing on sustaining economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:58 IST
RBI Holds Fire: No Rate Cut Amid Robust Growth and Benign Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust economic environment, Ranen Banerjee, the Partner and Economic Advisory Services Leader at PwC, recommends maintaining the current interest rate policy. Any cut, he argues, would be a 'waste of a bullet' given the conditions of strong growth and benign inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to uphold its existing policy on interest rates, avoiding a rate cut during the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in February. Chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, this session marks the fiscal year's concluding meeting.

While the six-member MPC recently reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% last month, Banerjee highlights that private capital expenditure is not deterred by interest rates but by demand uncertainties. The RBI aims to maintain retail inflation at approximately 4% with flexibility on either side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers

 India
2

Revolutionizing Indian Financial Planning: Tata AIA Premier SIP Gains Tracti...

 India
3
Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

 India
4
Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026