Bihar Elections Stir Tension and Anticipation: BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos

Anticipating triumph in the Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ordered a substantial 501 kg of laddoos in anticipation of the results, scheduled for Friday. This gesture marks their confidence in securing victory.

Meanwhile, JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, currently under arrest for his alleged involvement in a murder case, has invited his voters and supporters to celebrate with a feast on counting day. Singh, a veteran MLA from Mokama, faces these charges as he prepares for another election cycle.

The two-phase polling in Bihar, held on November 6 and 11, saw an unprecedented 66.91% voter turnout - the highest since 1951. Energy runs high with most exit polls favoring a sweeping NDA victory. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the predictions, suggesting they are influenced by BJP leadership.

