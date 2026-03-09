Unexpected Darkness: Controversy at Arena Conda
The Santa Catarina State Championship ended dramatically as lights were turned off at Arena Conda while Barra celebrated their victory. Despite a 1-0 win by Chapecoense in the second leg, Barra secured a 3-2 aggregate win. Allegations suggest Chapecoense turned off the lights amid poor sportsmanship.
The Santa Catarina State Championship's conclusion turned contentious at Arena Conda. Barra clinched their first title, despite a 1-0 loss to Chapecoense in the second leg, by winning 3-2 on aggregate following their initial 3-1 triumph.
However, celebratory moments were abruptly interrupted when the floodlights went out. Chapecoense allegedly turned off the lights in a display of poor sportsmanship, also requesting police assistance to remove Barra's players' families from the field.
Chapecoense has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the sudden darkness that overshadowed the championship celebrations.
