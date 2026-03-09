Unexpected Darkness: Controversy at Arena Conda

The Santa Catarina State Championship's conclusion turned contentious at Arena Conda. Barra clinched their first title, despite a 1-0 loss to Chapecoense in the second leg, by winning 3-2 on aggregate following their initial 3-1 triumph.

However, celebratory moments were abruptly interrupted when the floodlights went out. Chapecoense allegedly turned off the lights in a display of poor sportsmanship, also requesting police assistance to remove Barra's players' families from the field.

Chapecoense has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the sudden darkness that overshadowed the championship celebrations.

