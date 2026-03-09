Left Menu

Unexpected Darkness: Controversy at Arena Conda

The Santa Catarina State Championship ended dramatically as lights were turned off at Arena Conda while Barra celebrated their victory. Despite a 1-0 win by Chapecoense in the second leg, Barra secured a 3-2 aggregate win. Allegations suggest Chapecoense turned off the lights amid poor sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:34 IST
Unexpected Darkness: Controversy at Arena Conda

The Santa Catarina State Championship's conclusion turned contentious at Arena Conda. Barra clinched their first title, despite a 1-0 loss to Chapecoense in the second leg, by winning 3-2 on aggregate following their initial 3-1 triumph.

However, celebratory moments were abruptly interrupted when the floodlights went out. Chapecoense allegedly turned off the lights in a display of poor sportsmanship, also requesting police assistance to remove Barra's players' families from the field.

Chapecoense has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the sudden darkness that overshadowed the championship celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026