Left Menu

Himachal Celebrates Three Years of Vyavstha Parivartan

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is set to celebrate its three-year milestone with a state-level event in Mandi. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leads preparations, focusing on achievements from the 'Vyavstha Parivartan' initiatives. The event will highlight reforms, release a commemorative book, and honor notable contributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:57 IST
Himachal Celebrates Three Years of Vyavstha Parivartan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has announced a significant milestone celebration, marking three years of its governance with a state-level event in Mandi district on December 11. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of this occasion during a preparatory meeting.

A high-powered committee led by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar has been formed to finalize the venue. The government aims to showcase its transformative 'Vyavstha Parivartan' initiatives over the past three years.

A coffee table book highlighting the state's achievements and reforms will be unveiled. The event will also honor individuals contributing to various sectors, while a two-year roadmap for further development is being drafted to deepen the government's reach and services at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

Gauhati University and OKDISCD Join Forces to Propel Academic Excellence

 India
2
Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

 India
3
Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

Trump's Call for Netanyahu Pardon Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai District

Tripura CM Manik Saha to Unveil Key Infrastructure Projects in Dhalai Distri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025