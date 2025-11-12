Himachal Celebrates Three Years of Vyavstha Parivartan

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has announced a significant milestone celebration, marking three years of its governance with a state-level event in Mandi district on December 11. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of this occasion during a preparatory meeting.

A high-powered committee led by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar has been formed to finalize the venue. The government aims to showcase its transformative 'Vyavstha Parivartan' initiatives over the past three years.

A coffee table book highlighting the state's achievements and reforms will be unveiled. The event will also honor individuals contributing to various sectors, while a two-year roadmap for further development is being drafted to deepen the government's reach and services at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)