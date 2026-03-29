Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Rallying Call: TDP's Struggles and Achievements

N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh CM, highlighted the importance of party workers in TDP's success during the 44th Foundation Day celebrations. Emphasizing discipline and commitment, he credited the cadre with the party's achievements and assured continued welfare measures and infrastructure development to secure future victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:45 IST
Chandrababu Naidu's Rallying Call: TDP's Struggles and Achievements
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the 44th Foundation Day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), underscored the indispensable role of dedicated party workers in achieving political success. Naidu stressed that leaders who disregard the cadre are not needed, emphasizing the organization's strength lies in its members.

He highlighted that the party's cadet and foundational programs, such as the Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme and women's property rights, have significantly contributed to the state's welfare and development. Naidu also proposed the completion of key projects like the Polavaram project and the development of Amaravati as a future-ready capital city.

The Energy Minister further echoed Naidu's sentiments, praising the party's resilience and commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises despite challenges. He critiqued former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading misinformation, while recounting TDP's groundbreaking measures under N T Rama Rao's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
2
Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

 India
3
Goyal's Global Trade Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties with Canada, UK, EU, and New Zealand

Goyal's Global Trade Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties with Canada, UK, EU, and ...

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over US Interest in Bagram Airbase

Tensions Rise Over US Interest in Bagram Airbase

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026