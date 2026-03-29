Chandrababu Naidu's Rallying Call: TDP's Struggles and Achievements
N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh CM, highlighted the importance of party workers in TDP's success during the 44th Foundation Day celebrations. Emphasizing discipline and commitment, he credited the cadre with the party's achievements and assured continued welfare measures and infrastructure development to secure future victories.
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the 44th Foundation Day of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), underscored the indispensable role of dedicated party workers in achieving political success. Naidu stressed that leaders who disregard the cadre are not needed, emphasizing the organization's strength lies in its members.
He highlighted that the party's cadet and foundational programs, such as the Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme and women's property rights, have significantly contributed to the state's welfare and development. Naidu also proposed the completion of key projects like the Polavaram project and the development of Amaravati as a future-ready capital city.
The Energy Minister further echoed Naidu's sentiments, praising the party's resilience and commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises despite challenges. He critiqued former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading misinformation, while recounting TDP's groundbreaking measures under N T Rama Rao's leadership.
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