Israel Shows Strong Support for India After Delhi Blast
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with India after a Delhi explosion killed 12. He assured continued support in fighting terror. Netanyahu emphasized the resilience of both nations, stating they will not be shaken by attacks. Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, conveyed condolences and solidarity.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside his wife Sara, extended condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India after a devastating explosion in Delhi claimed 12 lives on Monday. A powerful blast hit a vehicle near the Red Fort metro, leading to fatalities and injuries.
In a heartfelt message shared on social media in both Hindi and English, Netanyahu emphasized the unshakeable spirit of India and Israel, referring to them as ancient civilizations standing on eternal truths. He assured that while terror may target cities, it will never undermine their resolve.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also added his voice to the strong condemnation of the attack, reiterating Israel's unwavering support for India in its ongoing battle against terror. The Israeli leadership sent wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.
ALSO READ
Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Delhi Blast and Election Integrity
PM Modi Vows Justice After Devastating Delhi Blast
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast
Jammu on High Alert: Vigilance Boosted Following Delhi Blast