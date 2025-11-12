Uncertainty Clouds Iran's Nuclear Stockpile Amid Stalled Cooperation

A confidential United Nations report indicates that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been unable to verify Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stockpile since the June conflict involving Israel's military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Despite Iran's assertion that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, the IAEA and Western powers are concerned about the 440.9 kg stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to the 90% threshold for weaponization. This enriched uranium could potentially support the creation of up to ten nuclear bombs if Iran pursued weapon development.

The situation is exacerbated by Iran's decision to halt cooperation with the IAEA post-conflict, while European powers resorted to reinstating UN sanctions through the snapback mechanism, after Iran failed in negotiations and further cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)