Uncertainty Clouds Iran's Nuclear Stockpile Amid Stalled Cooperation

A United Nations report reveals the lack of verification on Iran's near weapons-grade uranium following a conflict in June. Despite Iran's insistence on peaceful intentions, suspicions remain due to halted IAEA cooperation. The report highlights Iran's stockpile as a concern, with potential for weaponization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:38 IST
Uncertainty Clouds Iran's Nuclear Stockpile Amid Stalled Cooperation
A confidential United Nations report indicates that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been unable to verify Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stockpile since the June conflict involving Israel's military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Despite Iran's assertion that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, the IAEA and Western powers are concerned about the 440.9 kg stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to the 90% threshold for weaponization. This enriched uranium could potentially support the creation of up to ten nuclear bombs if Iran pursued weapon development.

The situation is exacerbated by Iran's decision to halt cooperation with the IAEA post-conflict, while European powers resorted to reinstating UN sanctions through the snapback mechanism, after Iran failed in negotiations and further cooperation.

