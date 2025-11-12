Left Menu

Stamp Duty Saga: Maharashtra Minister to Probe Rs 42 Crore Notice

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is probing a controversial Rs 42 crore double stamp duty notice issued over a scrapped land deal. The transaction involved, notably linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, has spurred accusations and inquiries amid a political uproar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated he will investigate the issuance of a Rs 42 crore double stamp duty notice sent to a firm associated with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth. This comes despite the cancellation of the land deal in question.

The controversial notice targeted Amadea Enterprises LLP, demanding payment before annulment proceedings for the government plot in Pune's Mundhwa area. The deal's cancellation, announced by Ajit Pawar amid political accusations, has led to opposition uproar and allegations of undervaluation.

Bawankule assured that inquiries will be thorough, with no room for interference. FIRs have been filed against individuals involved, but Parth Pawar's name is absent. Activist Anjali Damania met with the minister, emphasizing transparency and accountability in ongoing investigations.

