Left Menu

Haryana's Controversial Polls: Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft

The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' in Haryana, alleging the party used its power and colluded with the Election Commission. Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress called for a protest, demanding action to uphold democratic principles. Investigations into election malpractices have been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:04 IST
Haryana's Controversial Polls: Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery protest prompted by allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has taken to the streets against the ruling BJP in Haryana. The accusations center on 'vote theft,' with Congress claiming the BJP, along with the Election Commission, conspired to manipulate the recent elections.

Deepender Hooda, a Congress MP from Rohtak, has been vocal in condemning what he describes as the BJP's abuse of power to maintain its government through undemocratic means. He joined others in a demonstration in Karnal, submitting a memorandum to the district deputy commissioner, urging intervention from the President to protect democratic integrity.

The controversies arise after the BJP's surprising win in the 2024 state polls, leading Congress to establish special teams to probe the alleged electoral malpractices. Hooda claims the BJP's approach not only undermines Haryana's democratic values but poses a threat nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Privacy Battle: OpenAI Challenges Court Order on Chat Logs

Privacy Battle: OpenAI Challenges Court Order on Chat Logs

 Global
2
The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

 Global
3
AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

 India
4
India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025