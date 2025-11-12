Haryana's Controversial Polls: Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft

In a fiery protest prompted by allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has taken to the streets against the ruling BJP in Haryana. The accusations center on 'vote theft,' with Congress claiming the BJP, along with the Election Commission, conspired to manipulate the recent elections.

Deepender Hooda, a Congress MP from Rohtak, has been vocal in condemning what he describes as the BJP's abuse of power to maintain its government through undemocratic means. He joined others in a demonstration in Karnal, submitting a memorandum to the district deputy commissioner, urging intervention from the President to protect democratic integrity.

The controversies arise after the BJP's surprising win in the 2024 state polls, leading Congress to establish special teams to probe the alleged electoral malpractices. Hooda claims the BJP's approach not only undermines Haryana's democratic values but poses a threat nationwide.

