Left Menu

Indonesia Supports GoTo and Grab Merger Amid Regulatory Hurdles

The Indonesian government now supports the proposed merger between GoTo and Grab after initially opposing it. Talks include state fund Danantara Indonesia seeking a "golden share". This merger could dominate Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and food delivery market despite regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:36 IST
Indonesia Supports GoTo and Grab Merger Amid Regulatory Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indonesian government, after initial resistance, now fully supports a potential merger between ride-hailing giant GoTo and its Singapore-based rival, Grab. Sources revealed that the state investment fund, Danantara Indonesia, is involved in discussions to secure a 'golden share' in the merged entity, granting veto rights on key decisions.

According to insider information, Grab's Chief Executive, Anthony Tan, recently met with President Prabowo Subianto to lobby for this strategic alliance. While neither the government nor Danantara have commented, a presidential spokesperson confirmed that discussions are underway regarding the merger or acquisition involving GoTo and Grab.

If successful, the merger would reshape Southeast Asia's ride-hailing and food delivery landscape, commanding over 91% market share in Indonesia. However, the deal faces significant regulatory challenges, including antitrust investigations and measures to protect driver incomes.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Women Empowered: New Order Allows Night Shifts

Uttar Pradesh Women Empowered: New Order Allows Night Shifts

 India
2
Doctors of Destruction: Unfolding the Red Fort Conspiracy

Doctors of Destruction: Unfolding the Red Fort Conspiracy

 India
3
Connaught Place Safety Concerns Escalate After Red Fort Blast

Connaught Place Safety Concerns Escalate After Red Fort Blast

 India
4
Ireland Investigates Social Media Giant X for Compliance Violations

Ireland Investigates Social Media Giant X for Compliance Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025