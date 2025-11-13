Trump Hosts Major CEOs to Revamp U.S. Economic Ties

President Donald Trump is set to host an exclusive dinner at the White House this Wednesday, gathering prominent business executives like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, in a bid to fortify relationships as his administration introduces new strategies to boost U.S. capital markets and secure crucial domestic supply chains.

The elite guest list is expected to feature significant industry players, including Intercontinental Exchange's Jeffrey Sprecher and Nasdaq's Adena Friedman. Also anticipated are top executives from financial giants like BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs, underscoring the significance of the meeting in enhancing corporate alliances.

JPMorgan, America's biggest bank, recently unveiled a $1.5 trillion, decade-long investment strategy to fortify sectors pivotal to national security, including manufacturing, defense, and technology. The bank plans to inject approximately $10 billion into U.S. companies vital for ensuring economic resilience and security.