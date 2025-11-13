Delhi Car Blast: Doctors Under Scrutiny in Widespread Terror Module Probe

A comprehensive investigation is advancing at the scene of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Joint efforts by the Delhi Police and central agencies are underway, with the area secured and forensic teams scrutinizing the vehicle's remnants to ascertain the explosion's cause and nature.

In a significant breakthrough, a body part was recovered from New Lajpat Rai Market, close to the blast site where 12 victims perished. This discovery, collected by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Delhi Police, will aid the ongoing investigation into the tragic event.

Amid the ongoing probe into the deadly blast near the historic Red Fort, security agencies have identified four doctors allegedly involved in a larger terror module planning multiple attacks across India. Three doctors, including one woman, are among the eight arrested as suspects in the conspiracy.

Among the accused, Dr. Umar Nabi, who died in the explosion, is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20, which was used in the attack. Authorities report that the arrested individuals are linked to a recently uncovered 'transnational terror module,' involving professionals such as doctors, clerics, and businesspersons.

Preliminary investigations suggest the blast was part of a calculated strategy to target multiple sites. Officials have seized several vehicles, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, as part of the inquiry. Confirming the identity of the blast perpetrator, Delhi Police matched Dr. Umar's DNA with his mother's sample.

On November 10, the explosion near the Red Fort complex in Delhi resulted in 12 fatalities and left numerous others injured. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities search for additional evidence and suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)