Exercise Trishul: Pioneering Joint Military Synergy in India

In Gujarat, the concluding Amphibian exercise marks the end of Exercise Trishul, a significant military operation testing jointness and integration among India's armed forces. Top military commanders, including Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, emphasized enhanced interoperability.

Over two weeks, forces from the Army, Navy, and Air Force engaged in multiple sub-exercises between the Thar Desert and Kutch under Exercise Trishul's framework. Lt Gen Seth noted the validation of new weapons and procedures, reaffirming the exercise's contribution to future readiness across the military branches.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan reported the involvement of a Carrier Battle Group, including INS Vikrant, involving some 30,000 Army troops, several fighter aircraft, and roughly 25 Navy ships and submarines. The synergy witnessed demonstrates strengthened military coordination and readiness for future challenges.

