Left Menu

Exercise Trishul: Pioneering Joint Military Synergy in India

Exercise Trishul has significantly enhanced jointness and interoperability among the Indian armed forces. The two-week-long tri-service operation involved new military strategies and equipment, with a focus on future readiness. Key military leaders highlighted the exercise's success in integrating land, sea, and air capabilities across diverse terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:06 IST
Exercise Trishul: Pioneering Joint Military Synergy in India
  • Country:
  • India

In Gujarat, the concluding Amphibian exercise marks the end of Exercise Trishul, a significant military operation testing jointness and integration among India's armed forces. Top military commanders, including Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, emphasized enhanced interoperability.

Over two weeks, forces from the Army, Navy, and Air Force engaged in multiple sub-exercises between the Thar Desert and Kutch under Exercise Trishul's framework. Lt Gen Seth noted the validation of new weapons and procedures, reaffirming the exercise's contribution to future readiness across the military branches.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan reported the involvement of a Carrier Battle Group, including INS Vikrant, involving some 30,000 Army troops, several fighter aircraft, and roughly 25 Navy ships and submarines. The synergy witnessed demonstrates strengthened military coordination and readiness for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators

Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innova...

 India
2
Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

 India
3
Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

 India
4
GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025