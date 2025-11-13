Congress Demands Urgent Action Post-Delhi Blast

The Congress party has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting in response to the recent blast in Delhi. This demand comes amid questions surrounding the 'new normal doctrine' established after the Pahalgam attack, which categorized future terror strikes as 'acts of war.'

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, emphasized the need for accountability, comparing the situation to previous cases where high-profile resignations followed major terrorist attacks. Khera expressed concerns over the apparent security lapses, including how a large quantity of explosives reached a high-security area nearby Red Fort.

The opposition also pushed for advancing the Winter Parliament session to facilitate urgent discussions on this serious national security issue. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, directing agencies to handle the investigation with utmost urgency and professionalism.