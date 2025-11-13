Left Menu

Congress Demands Urgent Action Post-Delhi Blast

The Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold an all-party meeting following the Delhi blast, questioning the government's 'new normal doctrine.' The party seeks accountability for security lapses and an advanced Parliament session to discuss the incident's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:20 IST
Congress Demands Urgent Action Post-Delhi Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting in response to the recent blast in Delhi. This demand comes amid questions surrounding the 'new normal doctrine' established after the Pahalgam attack, which categorized future terror strikes as 'acts of war.'

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, emphasized the need for accountability, comparing the situation to previous cases where high-profile resignations followed major terrorist attacks. Khera expressed concerns over the apparent security lapses, including how a large quantity of explosives reached a high-security area nearby Red Fort.

The opposition also pushed for advancing the Winter Parliament session to facilitate urgent discussions on this serious national security issue. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, directing agencies to handle the investigation with utmost urgency and professionalism.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators

Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innova...

 India
2
Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

 India
3
Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

 India
4
GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025