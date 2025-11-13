Strategizing the Winter Session: Key Preparations Underway

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan convened a significant meeting with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody on Thursday.

The primary topic on the agenda was the preparation for the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which is set to commence on December 1 and conclude on December 19.

This strategic meeting, aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings, was held at the Parliament House, with details shared on X alongside the meeting's photographs.