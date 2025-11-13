Left Menu

Strategizing the Winter Session: Key Preparations Underway

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan met with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody to discuss the preparations for the winter session of Parliament, scheduled from December 1 to December 19. The meeting took place at the Parliament House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:42 IST
Strategizing the Winter Session: Key Preparations Underway
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan convened a significant meeting with Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody on Thursday.

The primary topic on the agenda was the preparation for the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which is set to commence on December 1 and conclude on December 19.

This strategic meeting, aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings, was held at the Parliament House, with details shared on X alongside the meeting's photographs.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators

Jammu and Kashmir's Educational Transformation: Empowering Tomorrow's Innova...

 India
2
Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Shardul Thakur Set to Strengthen Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

 India
3
Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

Akasa Air Partners with One Point One to Elevate Customer Experience

 India
4
GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

GST Rate Cuts Curb Inflation: An Economic Recalibration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025