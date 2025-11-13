Juan Ponce Enrile: A Pillar of Philippine Politics Passes Away at 101
Juan Ponce Enrile, a notable figure in Philippine politics, passed away at 101. He served under eight presidents, including Marcos Jr as legal counsel. A Harvard-trained lawyer, Enrile was crucial during Marcos Sr’s regime but later opposed his dictatorship, leading to the 'people power' revolution.
Juan Ponce Enrile, a legendary figure in Philippine politics, has died at the age of 101, as confirmed by his daughter. Known for his polarising role, Enrile played a significant part during the rule of strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. His passing marks the end of an illustrious political career that spanned more than six decades and eight presidential administrations, including the current one under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where he served as presidential legal counsel.
Enrile, a Harvard-educated lawyer, began his career in service under Marcos Sr., taking on key positions such as defence secretary. It was in this role that he became central to one of the most controversial periods in Philippine history, particularly during the declaration of Martial Law in 1972. Despite initially supporting Marcos Sr, Enrile shifted gears dramatically in 1986 by withdrawing his support, helping trigger the 'people power' revolution that ultimately reinstated democracy with President Corazon Aquino at the helm.
Following his break from Marcos Sr, Enrile continued to wield influence, serving in both houses of Congress and contributing significantly to lawmaking. His long career reflects a complex legacy, heavily entwined with the political evolution of the Philippines over several decades.
