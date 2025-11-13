Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Allegations
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticizes Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over a disputed land deal involving Pawar's son's firm. Amidst internal rifts within the ruling coalition, the Opposition demands Pawar's resignation. Meanwhile, Congress finalizes candidates for upcoming local elections, showcasing political realignments in Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal condemned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amidst intensifying political heat following a scandalous land deal involving Pawar's son, Parth.
The controversy, marked by allegations of rule violations, has further strained the fragile alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.
Meanwhile, the Congress has formalized its candidates for the December local elections, signaling strategic alliances across districts, as political dynamics in Maharashtra continue to evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy Expansion
Transformative Alliance to Drive Sovereign Cloud Adoption Across East Africa
Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal
Contradictions in Tehran: Social Freedoms and Crackdowns Amid Political Turmoil
Trump Ends Historic Government Shutdown Amidst Political Turmoil