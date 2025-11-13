Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Allegations

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticizes Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over a disputed land deal involving Pawar's son's firm. Amidst internal rifts within the ruling coalition, the Opposition demands Pawar's resignation. Meanwhile, Congress finalizes candidates for upcoming local elections, showcasing political realignments in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:23 IST
Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Allegations
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal condemned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amidst intensifying political heat following a scandalous land deal involving Pawar's son, Parth.

The controversy, marked by allegations of rule violations, has further strained the fragile alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formalized its candidates for the December local elections, signaling strategic alliances across districts, as political dynamics in Maharashtra continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India
2
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds

Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Pr...

 Pakistan
3
NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging ...

 India
4
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025