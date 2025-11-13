Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Allegations

In a scathing critique, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal condemned Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amidst intensifying political heat following a scandalous land deal involving Pawar's son, Parth.

The controversy, marked by allegations of rule violations, has further strained the fragile alliance between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formalized its candidates for the December local elections, signaling strategic alliances across districts, as political dynamics in Maharashtra continue to evolve.

