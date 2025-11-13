Left Menu

Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

The TMC accused the BJP and EC of voter suppression after the UIDAI revealed that 32-34 lakh Aadhaar numbers were deactivated in West Bengal. The party criticized these actions as 'silent invisible rigging' before the assembly elections. TMC plans to challenge this in court, alleging political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a fierce attack on the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP following revelations by UIDAI that approximately 32-34 lakh Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated in West Bengal. The disclosures have sparked allegations of 'silent invisible rigging' and concerns over potential voter suppression ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty pointed out a discrepancy, questioning how UIDAI submitted state-specific Aadhaar data despite previously claiming it does not maintain such records. Chakraborty accused the BJP of attempting to convert legitimate voters into 'ghost entries' and warned that the party is prepared to fight the issue in courts and through public demonstrations.

Officials acknowledged that UIDAI's data could assist in eliminating ghost and duplicate entries from the voter lists. However, the TMC remained firm on its stance, terming the volume of deactivations as 'unprecedented' and suggesting political agendas at play. The party vows to pursue the matter with the EC and explore legal avenues if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

