Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his criticism against Congress' state president, Gaurav Gogoi. On Thursday, Sarma leveled serious allegations, claiming that Gogoi and his wife have ties to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Sarma further criticized Gogoi's hesitancy to condemn terrorist activities linked to Pakistan, suggesting that his delayed responses indicate a deeper connection. The chief minister argued that Gogoi's family is complicit, citing unnamed evidence as proof.

Meanwhile, political alliances are forming ahead of the 2026 Assam assembly elections, with the opposition banding together in an attempt to challenge the BJP-led coalition. Despite these efforts, Sarma remains confident, dismissing the opposition's chances amid a charged political backdrop.