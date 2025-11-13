Left Menu

Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress' Gaurav Gogoi and his wife of being linked to Pakistan's ISI. Sarma criticized Gogoi's silence during terror incidents and alleged a lack of condemnation against Pakistan. The political climate in Assam remains tense as opposition strategies unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:21 IST
Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his criticism against Congress' state president, Gaurav Gogoi. On Thursday, Sarma leveled serious allegations, claiming that Gogoi and his wife have ties to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Sarma further criticized Gogoi's hesitancy to condemn terrorist activities linked to Pakistan, suggesting that his delayed responses indicate a deeper connection. The chief minister argued that Gogoi's family is complicit, citing unnamed evidence as proof.

Meanwhile, political alliances are forming ahead of the 2026 Assam assembly elections, with the opposition banding together in an attempt to challenge the BJP-led coalition. Despite these efforts, Sarma remains confident, dismissing the opposition's chances amid a charged political backdrop.

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

 India
3
Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

 India
4
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025