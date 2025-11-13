Left Menu

Masterstroke Diplomacy: The Uncelebrated Brilliance of Manmohan Singh’s US Nuclear Deal

The India-US nuclear deal orchestrated by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh showcased his political acumen, despite facing opposition. Highlighted during a lecture by his aide Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deal was pivotal for India's defense and nuclear strategy, although it remains underappreciated by many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:59 IST
Masterstroke Diplomacy: The Uncelebrated Brilliance of Manmohan Singh’s US Nuclear Deal
  • Country:
  • India

In a commemoration of Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy, Montek Singh Ahluwalia underscored the strategic brilliance behind the India-US nuclear deal at a lecture organized by the Prime Ministers Museum and Library. Ahluwalia lauded Singh's ability to overcome significant political resistance, including from the Congress and the Left, to secure this landmark agreement.

Described as a 'masterly action,' the nuclear deal, despite its importance, is still underappreciated, Ahluwalia argued. He emphasized that the agreement paved the way for enhanced defense cooperation and energy strategy, which may be crucial as India explores nuclear power solutions amidst climate change discussions.

Remarkably, Singh navigated political turbulence with the tact to broker the deal, even risking his position. The nuclear accord exemplified his deft political maneuvering at a critical juncture, affirming his legacy in India's modern political and diplomatic history, if not entirely acknowledged by his contemporaries.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

 India
3
LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025