Masterstroke Diplomacy: The Uncelebrated Brilliance of Manmohan Singh’s US Nuclear Deal

In a commemoration of Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy, Montek Singh Ahluwalia underscored the strategic brilliance behind the India-US nuclear deal at a lecture organized by the Prime Ministers Museum and Library. Ahluwalia lauded Singh's ability to overcome significant political resistance, including from the Congress and the Left, to secure this landmark agreement.

Described as a 'masterly action,' the nuclear deal, despite its importance, is still underappreciated, Ahluwalia argued. He emphasized that the agreement paved the way for enhanced defense cooperation and energy strategy, which may be crucial as India explores nuclear power solutions amidst climate change discussions.

Remarkably, Singh navigated political turbulence with the tact to broker the deal, even risking his position. The nuclear accord exemplified his deft political maneuvering at a critical juncture, affirming his legacy in India's modern political and diplomatic history, if not entirely acknowledged by his contemporaries.