IMF Mission to Ukraine: A Push for Anti-Corruption and Economic Stability

The International Monetary Fund is poised to visit Ukraine soon to assess its financial needs and discuss possible new lending programs. This move comes amid a backdrop of Ukraine's commitment to addressing corruption, highlighted by a recent $100 million scandal in the energy sector.

This alleged corruption led to the suspension of two cabinet members and an impending audit of all state-owned enterprises, as announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Anti-corruption authorities have detained several individuals suspected of orchestrating procurement operations at the nuclear agency Energoatom.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack emphasized that the mission will prioritize policies to safeguard Ukraine's macroeconomic stability, focusing on reforms that ensure debt sustainability and foster domestic revenue mobilization. The IMF stresses that robust anti-corruption measures are crucial for leveling the field, safeguarding resources, improving business, and attracting investments.

