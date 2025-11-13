Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Discusses Congress's Leftward Shift

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discusses the party's recent shift towards more Leftist ideologies, aiming to counter BJP's divisive politics. He notes tactical adjustments have been made, recalling Congress's centrist past. The long-term nature of this ideological change remains to be seen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:05 IST
In a recent statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted a notable shift in the party's ideological stance, asserting that the Congress has adopted more Leftist policies in recent years. This evolution is part of a strategy to oppose the BJP's divisive politics.

Addressing questions about the perceived alliance between Congress and Left parties and its connection to 'radical centrism,' Tharoor emphasized that his focus is more on ideological convictions than practical politics. He suggested that the party's ideological stance had shifted, marking a departure from the centrist approach associated with figures like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Tharoor reflected on the Congress's earlier policies under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao in the 1990s, noting how these were later adopted by the BJP. He pointed out that while some see this shift as tactical, the long-term nature of these changes is yet to be determined, though they go beyond mere political tactics.

