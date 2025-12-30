Left Menu

Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress leader, criticized BJP for using 'Vande Mataram' as a language of hate and dividing Haryana's communities. He urged citizens, especially the youth and farmers, to rise above divisions and embrace unity and righteousness, invoking the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:39 IST
Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a leader from the Indian National Congress, on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distorting the meaning of 'Vande Mataram' by embedding it in a narrative of hatred and division.

Surjewala criticized the BJP's divisive tactics in Haryana, highlighting how the state has been segregated along lines such as Jat versus non-Jat, Punjabi versus Aggarwal, and more. He alleged that similar polarizing activities have strained Hindu-Muslim relations, particularly in areas like Mewat.

The Congress leader appealed to Haryana's youth and farmers to confront these divisions and follow teachings of unity and duty from the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing that only the people can restore harmony when the law fails against hate-mongering offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

 United States
2
A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

A Leader's Legacy: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Impact on Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

 India
4
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd Shares Surge in Market Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025