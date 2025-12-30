Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity
Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress leader, criticized BJP for using 'Vande Mataram' as a language of hate and dividing Haryana's communities. He urged citizens, especially the youth and farmers, to rise above divisions and embrace unity and righteousness, invoking the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, a leader from the Indian National Congress, on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distorting the meaning of 'Vande Mataram' by embedding it in a narrative of hatred and division.
Surjewala criticized the BJP's divisive tactics in Haryana, highlighting how the state has been segregated along lines such as Jat versus non-Jat, Punjabi versus Aggarwal, and more. He alleged that similar polarizing activities have strained Hindu-Muslim relations, particularly in areas like Mewat.
The Congress leader appealed to Haryana's youth and farmers to confront these divisions and follow teachings of unity and duty from the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing that only the people can restore harmony when the law fails against hate-mongering offenders.
