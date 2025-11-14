U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging California's newly approved redistricting maps, according to federal court documents. The maps were adopted following the passing of a ballot measure last week.

The new congressional districts provide the Democratic-led state with an additional five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The move is seen as a strategic countermeasure against Republican attempts to secure more congressional seats in Texas and other states.

This legal action underscores the ongoing partisan battles over redistricting, with both parties vying for influence in the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)