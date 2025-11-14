Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in the Caribbean

The United States launched its 20th airstrike against a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, resulting in four fatalities. The legality of these actions has been questioned, as the U.S. has not provided a legal rationale. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the operations amidst international criticism.

The United States conducted its 20th airstrike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to a Defense Department official.

The decision to target suspected drug vessels has led to dozens of deaths, with President Trump's administration labeling the deceased as drug-trafficking terrorists, despite a lack of public evidence or legal explanation for the operations.

Responding to international criticism, Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that European allies should not dictate U.S. national security strategies.

