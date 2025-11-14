Controversial U.S. Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in the Caribbean
The United States launched its 20th airstrike against a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, resulting in four fatalities. The legality of these actions has been questioned, as the U.S. has not provided a legal rationale. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the operations amidst international criticism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:04 IST
The United States conducted its 20th airstrike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to a Defense Department official.
The decision to target suspected drug vessels has led to dozens of deaths, with President Trump's administration labeling the deceased as drug-trafficking terrorists, despite a lack of public evidence or legal explanation for the operations.
Responding to international criticism, Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that European allies should not dictate U.S. national security strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Redistricting Battle: Trump Administration vs. California
Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps
Trump Administration Designates European Leftist Groups as Terrorist Organizations
Trump Administration's Bold Moves to Reform H-1B Visa Program
Controversial U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean Stir Debate at G7