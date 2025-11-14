The United States conducted its 20th airstrike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to a Defense Department official.

The decision to target suspected drug vessels has led to dozens of deaths, with President Trump's administration labeling the deceased as drug-trafficking terrorists, despite a lack of public evidence or legal explanation for the operations.

Responding to international criticism, Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that European allies should not dictate U.S. national security strategies.

