Trump Administration's Domestic Policy Challenges: From Housing to Immigration

In recent domestic news, Congressional Republicans have faced backlash for anti-Muslim rhetoric following a rise in Islamophobic incidents. This includes targeting the country's first Muslim mayor, Manhattan's Zohran Mamdani, linking him improperly to the 9/11 attacks.

The Trump administration continues to implement policies affecting housing, immigration, and consumer protection. Executive orders have been signed to reduce regulatory hurdles in housing and combat fraudulent 'Made in America' labels, while Trump faces opposition to his immigration policies, with courts blocking measures deemed discriminatory.

A contentious environment persists as federal judges challenge the administration on data collection plans from colleges and maintaining legal protections for immigrants. Trump's maneuvering in domestic policy settings, from economic interventions to social issues, underscores the complex landscape leading to the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)