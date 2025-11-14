Left Menu

Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against California, challenging its new redistricting maps following a ballot measure. The measure, aimed to advantage Democrats, is contested by the California Republican Party, which argues it counters Republican redistricting in Texas. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:21 IST
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against the state of California over its newly adopted redistricting maps. The lawsuit follows the approval of a ballot measure aimed at redefining congressional districts within the state, as detailed in federal court filings on Thursday.

California aims to use the measure to secure five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is viewed as a strategic counteraction against attempts by Republicans to enhance their representation in Texas and other states. The lawsuit sees the Justice Department joining forces with the California Republican Party and registered voters in opposition to the state's Proposition 50, approved earlier this month.

In a public statement on social media, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took aim at California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, criticizing what she termed as his "brazen Proposition 50 redistricting power grab."

