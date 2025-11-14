Trump Administration Challenges California's Redistricting Maps

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against the state of California over its newly adopted redistricting maps. The lawsuit follows the approval of a ballot measure aimed at redefining congressional districts within the state, as detailed in federal court filings on Thursday.

California aims to use the measure to secure five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is viewed as a strategic counteraction against attempts by Republicans to enhance their representation in Texas and other states. The lawsuit sees the Justice Department joining forces with the California Republican Party and registered voters in opposition to the state's Proposition 50, approved earlier this month.

In a public statement on social media, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took aim at California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, criticizing what she termed as his "brazen Proposition 50 redistricting power grab."