Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

BJP candidate Devyani Rana is currently leading in the Nagrota assembly constituency bypoll, according to initial vote counts. Rana is competing against Shamim Begum from the National Conference and Harsh Dev Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party.

Security was tightened for the vote count, which commenced on Friday morning at the Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar. With 23 tables set up for the counting process, the result is anticipated by Friday afternoon. Voter enthusiasm was high, with over 75% turnout recorded on polling day.

Rana, the daughter of the late MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose passing necessitated this bypoll, aims to maintain her father's political legacy in the region.