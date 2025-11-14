Left Menu

Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

In the Nagrota assembly constituency bypoll, BJP candidate Devyani Rana is leading against Shamim Begum of the National Conference amid a high voter turnout. Counting is taking place at Government Polytechnic College, Gandhi Nagar, with results expected by Friday afternoon. Rana's candidacy follows the death of former MLA Devender Singh Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:04 IST
Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Devyani Rana is currently leading in the Nagrota assembly constituency bypoll, according to initial vote counts. Rana is competing against Shamim Begum from the National Conference and Harsh Dev Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party.

Security was tightened for the vote count, which commenced on Friday morning at the Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar. With 23 tables set up for the counting process, the result is anticipated by Friday afternoon. Voter enthusiasm was high, with over 75% turnout recorded on polling day.

Rana, the daughter of the late MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose passing necessitated this bypoll, aims to maintain her father's political legacy in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

Tensions Mount in Dhaka as Explosions Precede War Crimes Verdict

 Bangladesh
2
Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

 India
4
Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China

Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025