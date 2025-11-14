Germany's 2026 Budget: Investment and Defence Focus
Germany's budget committee finalized the 2026 fiscal plan prioritizing economic revival and defence spending. The committee concluded a lengthy negotiation process on Thursday by solidifying amendments and setting final financial allocations. The budget now awaits a parliamentary vote on November 28.
The German budget committee has finalized its fiscal blueprint for 2026, aligning with high investments to rejuvenate the economy while emphasizing defence funding, insiders revealed on Friday.
The session commenced on Thursday afternoon, culminating in the consolidation of last-minute amendments and the establishment of definitive financial frameworks after weeks of negotiations.
The proposed budget is poised for a full parliamentary deliberation scheduled for November 28.
