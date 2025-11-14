Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Elections Across India See Varied Voter Turnout

By-elections in several Indian states have commenced, with voter turnout varying widely. Odisha's BJP claims a likely victory in Nuapada. Contentions arise from political allegations and strategic measures, as different states await decisive vote counts, revealing a nuanced picture of India's political climate.

BJP Spokesperson Satyabrata Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As vote counting kicks off for multiple by-elections across India, political tensions and predictions take center stage. In Odisha, BJP Spokesperson Satyabrata Panda expressed confidence in a 'record victory' in Nuapada due to favorable exit polls, attributing this success to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's pro-people governance.

Panda dismissed BJD's Naveen Patnaik's 'vote chori' accusations as signs of political frustration and criticized the decision to involve Patnaik in campaigning. He highlighted the Subhadra scheme's success in mobilizing women's votes, claiming it signals a shift in trust towards the BJP's women-friendly policies.

Across other states, key races unfold in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Mizoram, each marked by varied voter turnout. While Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir saw 50.02 percent voter participation, Odisha's Nuapada constituency experienced a much higher turnout at 83.45 percent. The outcome of these by-elections is poised to reshape regional political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

