Hyderabad Police Bolster Security Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll Vote Counting

As the vote counting for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll commences, Hyderabad Police have ramped up security measures across critical locations to secure a peaceful process. Speaking to ANI, Tafseer Iqubal, Joint Commissioner of Police, stressed the deployment of significant forces and the implementation of multi-layered security strategies.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Joint CP Iqubal stated that rigorous surveillance covers all counting centers, strong rooms, and adjacent areas. 'We have established comprehensive security plans for the counting of votes,' he said, adding that police presence has been strengthened at counting sites, traffic hotspots, and sensitive areas within Jubilee Hills.

He highlighted the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Armed Reserve units, and special pickets at strategic locations. Police patrols and mobile units have been intensified to avert any potential incidents. 'Continuous monitoring is being conducted via CCTV and field-level officers, with senior officials overseeing ground arrangements,' Iqubal noted.

The Joint CP underscored that any attempt to disrupt proceedings or flout election guidelines will face stringent action. He affirmed that victory celebrations, rallies, or gatherings must adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and Election Commission instructions. 'Ensuring the peace of the counting process and public order is our prime objective,' he stated.

Iqubal also urged political activists and party supporters to cooperate with police directives. Traffic diversions and parking bans near the counting center have been enacted to minimize congestion. The Hyderabad Police have assured the public of their control over the situation, with backup teams ready for swift intervention if needed during the Jubilee Hills bypoll vote counting. (ANI)