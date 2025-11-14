BJP and Congress Lead as Bypoll Results Emerge in Key Constituencies

As early trends begin to emerge from the bypolls across eight assembly constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is showing a lead in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Odisha's Nuapada. Meanwhile, the Congress party is ahead in Rajasthan's Anta and Telangana's Jubilee Hills. The bypolls were conducted on November 11.

According to the Election Commission of India, in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi is leading in Budgam, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Somesh Chandra Soren leads in Gatsila. In Dampa, Mizoram, R Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front is ahead. In Tarn Taran, Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu is showing strong performance. Similarly, in Nuapada, BJP's Jay Dholakia leads against rivals from the BJD and Congress.

The polling in Tarn Taran followed the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal earlier this year. Omar Abdullah's resignation from Budgam shifted the political landscape there, as did the demise of BJP's Devender Singh Rana in Nagrota. In Rajasthan, the Anta constituency is notably competitive following BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification. The bypolls are being watched closely for their potential impact on state-level political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)