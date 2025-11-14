BJP's Jay Dholakia Takes Lead in Odisha By-Election
BJP candidate Jay Dholakia leads in the Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha, as per Election Commission data. After seven rounds of counting, Dholakia was ahead by 25,346 votes against BJD's Snehangini Chhuria. Voting saw a significant turnout of 83.45% with tight security at the venue.
In the latest developments from Odisha, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia emerged as the frontrunner in the Nuapada assembly by-election. Official results from the Election Commission showed Dholakia leading as vote counting continued into Friday morning.
Despite only seven of the slated 26 rounds of counting completed, Dholakia had already secured a significant lead of 25,346 votes. Trailing behind him was BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, followed by Congress' Ghasi Ram Majhi.
The by-election witnessed a high voter turnout of 83.45 percent. Counting began at 8 am and is being conducted under stringent security measures to ensure a smooth process.
