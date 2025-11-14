Left Menu

Bihar's Political Dynamics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership and Election Trends

Bihar's political landscape sees Nitish Kumar praised for his leadership, as early poll trends suggest a win for his party. The National Democratic Alliance is ahead, with JD(U)'s KC Tyagi criticizing opposition allegations. Despite the NDA's strong leads, early counting suggests caution until more results are finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:21 IST
Bihar's Political Dynamics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership and Election Trends
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political resurgence, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being hailed for his leadership as early poll results predict another victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi highlighted Kumar's 'charismatic' influence and strongly criticized the opposition for attributing their potential loss to allegations against the Electronic Voting Machines and the Election Commission.

Tyagi confidently stated that the JD(U) had anticipated winning approximately 80 seats. Meanwhile, another JD(U) leader, Manish Verma, noted the positive public sentiment during voting, although he urged restraint as counting had only just begun. However, early trends indicate the NDA surpassing the halfway mark needed to secure a win.

As of the latest reports, with leads in 229 seats, the NDA is ahead in 167 seats, including significant gains by the Bharatiya Janata Party and JD(U). The opposition's Mahagathbandhan trails with 60 leads, showcasing a challenging situation for Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and its allies. Amidst tight security, voting counts continue for all 243 constituencies, with exit polls suggesting a comfortable win for the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice President Radhakrishnan in Vizag summit.

From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice Pres...

 India
2
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it conteste...

 India
3
Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes over RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary: EC.

Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes o...

 India
4
Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025